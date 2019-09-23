|
BURNETT, Mary E. (Frain) Of Somerville, September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clarence "Red" Burnett. Loving mother of Karen Todd and her husband John of Melrose, Terry Swanson and her husband Rick of Abington, Richard Burnett and his wife Susan of Virginia Beach. Daughter of the late Esther and Joseph Buckley. Sister of Janice Mailhot and her husband Edward of Methuen. Dear grandmother of Kristin Underwood and her husband Boston, Christoper and the late Carl. Aunt of Wayne and Amy Mailhot. Dear friend of Tricia Gordon, Sandy Kirwin and Robert Murphy. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning at 10 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church (Union Sq.), Somerville at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday, 4-8 am. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to St. Joseph Church, 262 Washington St., Somerville, MA 02143.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019