MARY E. (FLANNERY) CAIRA
CAIRA, MARY E (FLANNERY) age 82 of NC formerly of Watertown. Sept 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 46 years to the late Michael Donato Caira. Loving mother of Michael David Caira, Christopher Michael Caira & his wife Kelly, and Maria Theresa Baia & her husband Robert. Cherished Nana to Catherine Elizabeth Murray, Laura Roselyn Murray, Abbey Caroline Caira and Michaela Louise Baia. Great Grandmother to Eddie Murray. Sister of Margaret, William & his late wife Margaret, Joseph & his wife Carol, the late David, and Patricia & her husband Charles Gibson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Mary's life on Tuesday Oct 13, 2020 at 10:30 am by gathering for a Funeral Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton. Burial to follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and bring a chair for the cemetery if you would like. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St Watertown. NARDONE FUNERAL HOME (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
