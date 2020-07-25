|
CALJOUW, Mary E. (Viola) Of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening July 22, 2020 at the in Danvers at the age of 94.
Born on May 14, 1926 in Hyde Park; daughter of the late Arthur Viola and Elvira (Paciotti) Viola, Mary was a lifelong resident of the Hyde Park section of Boston.
A graduate of Hyde Park High School with the Class of 1944; Mary had been employed as an Executive with Shawmut Bank in her early years prior to starting a family. She then began a family and after many years of raising her children and caring for her family she returned to the work place at the Dedham Community House as an Administrator.
Mary had a strong faith in her God, and had been a faithful parishioner of Most Precious Blood Church in Hyde Park. She participated in numerous church activities including the Saint Rafaelle's Guild and the parent teacher organizations at Most Precious Blood.
Her greatest enjoyment in life came from being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and extended family. Family was the single most important aspect of her life. The youngest of 7 and having 6 brothers, Mary loved being with her family especially every Sunday for dinner. She was an exceptional cook; she enjoyed planting in her garden, quilting and sewing in her spare time.
Beloved wife of the late John A. Caljouw.
Mary is survived by her devoted & loving six children; Christine A. Allison and her husband Seward of Boxford; Caren A. Caljouw of Oakham; Joseph A. Caljouw and his wife Lynne of Kingston; John M. Caljouw and his wife Susan of Mansfield; Cathy A. Sullivan of Dennis; and Michael T. Caljouw and his wife Ann-Margaret of Boston; 14 cherished grandchildren, 8 adored great-grandchildren, numerous dear nieces, nephews & cousins.
Dear sister of the late Albert, Angelo, Dominic, Louis, Arthur and John.
For the safety of those we love and care deeply about and out of genuine concern for our family & friends during this difficult time throughout the world; family will gather to celebrate Mary's life and remember the loved she shared with those she touched in a Private Funeral Mass at the Most Precious Blood Church in Hyde Park followed by burial at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Dedham Community House Assoc., 671 High St., Dedham, MA 02026 or the Home, 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923. Pushard Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020