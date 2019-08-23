|
CANN, Mary E. Of South Boston, on Aug. 22nd, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Devoted mother of Mary Fleming, Walter Cann & his wife Rosemary, Janet Walsh, Barbara Skerry & her husband Barry, Carol Cann, Sheila Knoll & her husband Robert. Dear sister of the late George Crossman. Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours on Sunday, from 3 to 7 PM at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON. Funeral Mass on Monday, at 10 AM, in the Gate of Heaven Church. Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery. For online guestbook:
www.CasperFuneralServices.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019