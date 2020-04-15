|
CANNEY, Mary E. (Connolly) In Woburn, April 15th at eighty-seven years of age. Mother of John J. "Sean" Canney, Jr., his children Patrick J., Michael C., Samantha N. and Mary E. Kirk and her children Leah and Cheyenne of NH. Dear sister of the late Martin "Marty," John F. "Franny," and Patrick J. Connolly. Cherished nieces and nephews, Marion and Joseph Armstrong, and family of Winchester, Joyce and Larry Orscillo, and family of Stoneham, the late Michael and Donna Connolly, and family of CA, and Kathleen Buonarosa, and family of Martha's Vineyard. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In honor of Mary, remembrances may be made to St. Charles Church, 8 Summer Street, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020