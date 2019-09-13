|
CAREY, Mary E. (Schwartz) Of Foxboro, formerly of Norwood, passed away on September 12, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Robert M. Carey. Devoted mother of Michael R. Carey and his wife Lisa of North Attleboro, Brian E. Carey and his wife Andrea of Wrentham, and Daniel J. Carey and his wife Lindsay of Hingham. Sister of Linda Hedden of NJ, George L. Schwartz of NJ, Anne Lawton of NJ, and the late Sarah A. Schwartz. Cherished grandmother of Jacqueline, Jillian, Leanna, Jacob, and Reilly. Daughter of the late George A. and Anne (Carlson) Schwartz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was a retired Special Ed. Teacher's Aide at the Norwood Coakley Middle School. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Timothy's Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, 10am, at the Mass. National Cemetery, Connery Blvd., Bourne, MA. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
