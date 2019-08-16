|
CARTER, Mary E. (Bennett) Of Walpole, formerly of Hyde Park, August 13, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late John T. Carter. Loving mother of John T. Carter and his wife, Arleen (Hart), of Walpole, Mark F. Carter and his wife, Carole (Ferraro), of Groton, and Karen E. Carter and her husband, Stephen Johnson, of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Matthew A. Carter of Groton, Michael C. Carter of Walpole, and Lauren C. Carter of Groton. Sister of the late William Bennett. All Services will be private at the request of Mary's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019