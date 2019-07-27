Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tavern on the Harbor
30 Western Ave.
Gloucester, MA
MARY E. CONNORS

MARY E. CONNORS Obituary
CONNORS, Mary E. Age 62 years, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Beverly Hospital. Born in Stamford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Charles Connors and Evelyn Joan (McGuinness) Connors. Mary enjoyed artwork, listing to music, and watching movies. She also enjoyed swimming in the pool with Joe. She attended the Bass River program in Salem and Beverly, and Corner Stone in Beverly. She loved to visit Jackson, NH and Naples, FL. Surviving Mary is her sister, Patricia Connors Talty and her husband Joseph L. Talty of Manchester, MA; care giver Wilma McManus and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Brian P. Connors and Michael J. Connors. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., BEVERLY. A Celebration of Mary's Life will follow at the Tavern on the Harbor, 30 Western Ave., Gloucester from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in her name to Northeast Arc and mailed to the Development Office, 1 Southside Road, Danvers, MA 01923. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
