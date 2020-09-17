1/
MARY E. (EDSON) COWELL
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COWELL, Mary E. (Edson) Age 64, of Mansfield, September 15, 2020. Wife of William A. Cowell. Mother of Kevin P. Cowell of Mansfield, Jaime E. Cowell of Pawtucket and Colleen R. Cowell of Mansfield. Sister of William R. Edson of Hyde Park, Margaret A. Bennett of Quincy, Patricia M. Covitz and her husband Ronald of Stoughton, the late Carole L. Govostes, who is survived by her husband William of Braintree, the late Mildred R. Hodorff and the late James D. Edson. Visiting Hours on Monday, September 21st from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22nd at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved