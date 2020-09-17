COWELL, Mary E. (Edson) Age 64, of Mansfield, September 15, 2020. Wife of William A. Cowell. Mother of Kevin P. Cowell of Mansfield, Jaime E. Cowell of Pawtucket and Colleen R. Cowell of Mansfield. Sister of William R. Edson of Hyde Park, Margaret A. Bennett of Quincy, Patricia M. Covitz and her husband Ronald of Stoughton, the late Carole L. Govostes, who is survived by her husband William of Braintree, the late Mildred R. Hodorff and the late James D. Edson. Visiting Hours on Monday, September 21st from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22nd at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com