CREPEAU, Mary E. (Kelley) Of Hubbardston, formerly of Arlington. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Crepeau. Loving mother of Janet M. Christian of Wilmington, Elaine M. Crepeau of Hubbardston, Gerard W. Crepeau of Reading, and Thomas J. Crepeau of Hubbardston. Sister of the late Albert S. Kelley, Jr. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mary was a retired registered nurse and was active with the Our Lady of Fatima Apostolate. All Services are private. To send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
