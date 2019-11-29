Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
MARY E. (BOYLE) DAHLQUIST


1930 - 2019
MARY E. (BOYLE) DAHLQUIST Obituary
DAHLQUIST, Mary E. (Boyle) November 28. Daughter of the late James J. & Anne (Lydon) Boyle. Beloved wife of the late Carl R. Dahlquist. Sister of John "Jack" Boyle & wife Lillian of Everett, Anne L. Pelrine & late husband John of Reading, Alice Cox & husband Joseph of Walpole and the late James Boyle, Catherine Trunfio, Eileen Flagg, & Richard Boyle. Also survived by countless nieces & nephews, cousins, and dear friends. The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to the staff of the Winchester Nursing Center for Mary's care. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Monday, from 4-7pm. In honor of Mary's charitable spirit, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the . For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
