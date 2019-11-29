|
DAHLQUIST, Mary E. (Boyle) November 28. Daughter of the late James J. & Anne (Lydon) Boyle. Beloved wife of the late Carl R. Dahlquist. Sister of John "Jack" Boyle & wife Lillian of Everett, Anne L. Pelrine & late husband John of Reading, Alice Cox & husband Joseph of Walpole and the late James Boyle, Catherine Trunfio, Eileen Flagg, & Richard Boyle. Also survived by countless nieces & nephews, cousins, and dear friends. The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to the staff of the Winchester Nursing Center for Mary's care. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Monday, from 4-7pm. In honor of Mary's charitable spirit, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the . For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019