Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. DAVIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, Mary E. Of Dorchester, passed away October 26th. Beloved sister of the late James J. & William F. Davis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Thursday at 12 noon. Visiting Hour prior to the Mass, Thursday morning, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Burial Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Retired employee of New England Telephone & Verizon. Donations may be made in her memory to www.foodforthepoor.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now