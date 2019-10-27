|
DAVIS, Mary E. Of Dorchester, passed away October 26th. Beloved sister of the late James J. & William F. Davis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Thursday at 12 noon. Visiting Hour prior to the Mass, Thursday morning, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Burial Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Retired employee of New England Telephone & Verizon. Donations may be made in her memory to www.foodforthepoor.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019