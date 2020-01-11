Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
View Map
DeSANTIS, Mary E. (Cushing) Of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on January 8, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. For 62 years, she was the beloved wife of Richard Charles DeSantis. Devoted mother of Richard, Jr. and his wife Miriam of Hollis, NH; the late David DeSantis and his wife Kathy of Milton; and Daniel and his wife Gisele of Easton. Cherished grandmother of Rachael, Richard, III and his girlfriend Samantha, and Mark; and beloved great-grandmother of David. Dear sister of the late Eileen, Janet, Leo and William. She will be missed by her sister-in-law, Marjorie Gilbert. Mary was born and raised in Dorchester by the late Leo and Eileen Cushing (Langley). She was a graduate of St. Gregory's in Dorchester. Mary's patient love, kindness and devotion were hallmarks of her every interaction in this world. She will be in our hearts and minds forever. Visiting Hours will be held in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 10am-12noon followed by a Funeral Mass. Burial to follow in Newton Cemetery. Since the wake is in the church, floral arrangements will be limited. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Dream Ride/The Hometown Foundation, 275 Schoolhouse Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410 or online: https://app.mobilecause.com/f/23fx/n?vid=3zeds Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
