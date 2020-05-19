|
DONATO, Mary E. Age 101, of Mansfield, formerly of Norwood, May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony R. Donato. Loving mother of Sandra Fletcher of Mansfield and the late Joseph Donato of Greenville, SC and Patrick Donato of Foxboro. Loving daughter of the late Francisco and Maria (Costa) Crisafulli and the dear sister to the late Cpl. Patrick Crisafulli of Roxbury and Guy Crisafulli and Josephine Gatto of Norwood. She will be missed by her 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, several nephews and a niece, as well as a devoted goddaughter. Funeral services, along with burial at Highland Cemetery will be private and visiting hours are omitted and those wishing, may remember Mary with a donation in her memory made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020