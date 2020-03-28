|
FANTASIA, Mary E. (Coyne) Age 100, March 5. Of Lynnfield, formerly Somerville and Plymouth. Former State Representative. Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Fantasia. Mother of the late Patricia Stewart and her husband James of Framingham, the late Kevin Fantasia and his wife Donna of Plymouth, and Joanne Cedrone and her husband Ron of Lynnfield. Grandmother of six and great-grandmother of eight. Born in Arlington and moved to Somerville at an early age. Served 4 terms in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Democratic National CommitteeWoman for 10 years. Democratic State CommitteeWoman for 20+ years. Vice Chairwoman of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee. Presidential Elector in the Electoral College for John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Jimmy Carter. A champion for education and the rights and benefits of veterans, the elderly, the disabled and women. She was on the board of directors for numerous organizations and a member of many charitable and civic groups. A special lady who accomplished so much in her life and positively impacted so many. Mary found time for family, church and politics serving the people. She loved being around her family, and spent most of her life helping and giving to others. Funeral Services were private and held Mar. 11. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Beacon Hospice, 290 Merrimack St., Suite 242, Lawrence, MA 01843.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020