Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
MARY E. "BETTE" FEDERICO


1930 - 2019
MARY E. "BETTE" FEDERICO Obituary
FEDERICO, Mary E. "Bette" Of Winthrop, Oct. 30, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, James and Mildred (Ladue) Federico, her brothers Jim and Charley and sister Margaret (Federico) Lynch. She is survived by her beloved nephews Michael and his wife Patty Federico of Winthrop, Scott and his wife Mary Federico of Somerset, niece Susan and her husband Tony Tarascio of West Simsbury, CT, dear sisters-in-law Grace Federico and Shelia Federico, as well as several nieces and grandnephews and many treasured friends. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the committal in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the Winthrop Arms, 130 Grovers Ave., Winthrop, which will be held at 1:00 PM following the committal. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony's Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
