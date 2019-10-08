Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
MARY E. (MOSCARITOLO) FELIX


1932 - 2019
MARY E. (MOSCARITOLO) FELIX Obituary
FELIX, Mary E. (Moscaritolo) Of Framingham, formerly a Watertown resident for more than 50 years, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019. Wife of the late Albert Moscaritolo. Loving mother of Nicholas Moscaritolo and his wife Sue of Ashland. Grandmother of Stephanie & Jenna Moscaritolo. Sister of Violet Belanger of Framingham. Mary was a former employee of the Boston Globe for more than 22 years. Graveside Service is private.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
