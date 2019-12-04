|
FLAHERTY, Mary E. (Condon) Of Arlington and Marshfield. December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Coleman "Colie" Flaherty. Loving mother of Coleman "CJ" Flaherty and his wife Jocelyn, Juliann Flaherty, and Sean Flaherty and his wife Megan. Devoted grandmother of Brenna, Cole, Ainsley, and Sydney. Sister of Dan Condon and the late Richard Condon. Mary is further survived by many loving cousins and dear friends. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Saturday at 10:30 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019