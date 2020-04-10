Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARY E. (HURLEY) FONTAINE

MARY E. (HURLEY) FONTAINE Obituary
FONTAINE, Mary E. (Hurley) At 96 years, April 7th of Salem, in Marblehead following a brief illness. Wife of the late Rene J. Fontaine. Beloved mother of Robert "Jay" Fontaine of Harwich, MA, John R. Fontaine of Lynn & Jane E. Fontaine & her husband Richard A. Bryson of Revere. Devoted grandmother of Justin & Jasmine Fontaine. Cherished sister of Virginia Michaud of Salem & the late Eugene Hurley, James Hurley & Eileen J. Tighe. Also lovingly survived by several nephews & nieces. Funeral Services & interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, West Peabody were held privately due to the ongoing mandate and regulations issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences, or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
