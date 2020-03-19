|
|
GAUTHIER, Mary E. (Grant) Of Dracut, MA. Age 64, passed away Friday, March 13th, at High Pointe House in Haverhill, surrounded by loved ones. She was the beloved wife of Wilfred J. Gauthier, Jr. Mary was born in Roslindale, on January 21, 1956, the daughter of the late Rita E. (McCormack) and Edwin Grant. The matriarch of an extensive family created not only by blood but by the sheer love she imparted to all she met; she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children Christopher and his wife Rachel Gauthier of Billerica, and Nicole Sheppard and her husband Kevin of Dracut; grandchildren, Braeden and MaKenzie Sheppard who lovingly referred to her as "Nanny Glasses." Arrangements: A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the family that will benefit Mary Gauthier's grandchildren or to the Marfan Foundation. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home." Dracut Funeral Home 2159 Lakeview Ave Dracut, MA 01826
View the online memorial for Mary E. (Grant) GAUTHIER
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020