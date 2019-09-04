|
GILLESPIE, Mary E. Longtime teacher in the Lexington Public Schools, Mary died peacefully on June 18, 2019 in the Maine Medical Center at Portland. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald J. Gillespie in 2010, father Waldo D. Wilson in 1984, mother Esther Wilson in 2002, and sister Sarah Andreassen in 2003. She is survived by her stepdaughter Jayne (husband Don) of Damariscotta, ME, stepson Richard (wife Tracy) of Lovettsville, VA, granddaughter Abigail Gordon of Portland, ME, niece Alice Andreassen of Burlington, MA, nephew Aaron Andreassen (wife Karen) of Winchester, KY, and brother-in-law Carl Andreassen of Carlisle, MA. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Depot, 13 Depot Square, Lexington, MA. Donations in remembrance of Mary may be made to the Lexington Historical Society or the Lexington Bicentennial Band.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019