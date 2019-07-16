GUARINO, Mary E. (Morgan) Of Reading, July 16, 2019, at age 84. Beloved wife of the late David M. Guarino. Devoted mother of Karen Lauziere, Joan Bird, Patricia Murphy and her husband Glen, David Guarino and his wife Jeana, Annmarie Lindsay and her husband Brian, Paul Guarino and his wife Susan, Michael Guarino and his wife Christine, and William Guarino and his wife Jen. Loving grandmother of Scott, Mark, James, Stephanie, Kevin, Michaela, David, Sean, Amanda, Nicholas, Brianna, Alexandra, Taylor, Kaitlyn, Meghan, Daniel, Jacob and the late Patrick, Christopher, and Kelly. Cherished great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of the late William Morgan, Margaret Ballew and her surviving husband James, and the late Paul, Joseph, James, Esther and Robert Morgan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, Saturday, July 20th at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Mary's Eternal Life in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30 am. Interment Woodend Cemetery, Reading. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday, July 19th from 4pm to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Mary to the Alzhemier's Associaton Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family



