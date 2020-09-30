HANNA, Mary E. (Reynolds) Of Newton and formerly of Medfield, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sept. 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of David R. Hanna of Newton and the devoted daughter of the late Walter "Pug" and Helen (Flynn) Reynolds of Medfield. Mary was sadly predeceased by her brother Wally but leaves behind her sisters Cathline DeWitt and her husband Pat of IN and Jan Reynolds and partner Paul Chadwick of MI, as well as her sister-in-law Debbie Reynolds of FL. On her husband's side, she leaves behind brother Jon Hanna and his wife Mary, sister Tish Crotty and her husband Mike, and sister Jill Davies, all of England. She also leaves behind 10 nieces and nephews and 8 grandnieces and nephews. Services will be private. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home www.robertsmitchellcarusol.com