MARY E. (TOLAND) HARRINGTON
HARRINGTON, Mary E. (Toland) 83 years of age. Of Charlestown November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur C. "Sonny Boy" Harrington. Devoted mother of Carl Harrington & wife Lorna, Elizabeth Harrington, Julianna McCormick & husband Frank, James Harrington, Arthur Harrington & wife Patricia, Leo Harrington & wife Fabiola & the late George & Jeremiah Harrington. Loving Grandmother to 16 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Mary's Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 AM. in St. Mary's Church, 55 Warren St. Charlestown. (Facial coverings & social distancing required inside church) Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. There are no funeral home visiting hours. Member of Old Charlestown Schoolgirls Assoc. Kindly make a memorial donation in Mary's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
