HARRINGTON, Mary E. (Toland) 83 years of age. Of Charlestown November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur C. "Sonny Boy" Harrington. Devoted mother of Carl Harrington & wife Lorna, Elizabeth Harrington, Julianna McCormick & husband Frank, James Harrington, Arthur Harrington & wife Patricia, Leo Harrington & wife Fabiola & the late George & Jeremiah Harrington. Loving Grandmother to 16 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Mary's Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 AM. in St. Mary's Church, 55 Warren St. Charlestown. (Facial coverings & social distancing required inside church) Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. There are no funeral home visiting hours. Member of Old Charlestown Schoolgirls Assoc. Kindly make a memorial donation in Mary's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com