HEALY, Mary E. "Mae" (Mawn) Age 88 of Stoughton, formerly of Canton Aug 26th . Beloved wife of the late Paul W. Healy. Loving mother of Sean J. & his wife Christine of Quincy and Nancy C. Price & her husband Robert of Stoughton. Cherished grandmother of Kayla Healy. Sister of Catherine L. & her late husband Paul Murray of Braintree, James Mawn & his wife Judy of Orleans, and the late Grace & John Vaughan. Also survived by many nieces and nephew. Visiting hours Tuesday morning from 9-11 in the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, followed by a Funeral Mass St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton at 11:30. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. For complete obituary and to sign the guestbook, see: dockryandthomasfuneralhome.com
