1/1
MARY E. "MAE" (MAWN) HEALY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEALY, Mary E. "Mae" (Mawn) Age 88 of Stoughton, formerly of Canton Aug 26th . Beloved wife of the late Paul W. Healy. Loving mother of Sean J. & his wife Christine of Quincy and Nancy C. Price & her husband Robert of Stoughton. Cherished grandmother of Kayla Healy. Sister of Catherine L. & her late husband Paul Murray of Braintree, James Mawn & his wife Judy of Orleans, and the late Grace & John Vaughan. Also survived by many nieces and nephew. Visiting hours Tuesday morning from 9-11 in the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, followed by a Funeral Mass St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton at 11:30. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. For complete obituary and to sign the guestbook, see: dockryandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved