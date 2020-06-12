|
HEMEON, Mary E. (Hilton) Age 94, of Lexington, MA, of natural causes, May 9, 2020, at Solaris Health Care of Port Charlotte, FL. The daughter of John and Katherine (O'Malley) Hilton, she was born in Malden, MA on March 22, 1926. Married Edgar J. "Bill" Hemeon. They had seven children. Mary worked as a Unit Secretary at Lexington High School for twenty years. Mary is survived by a sister, Ann (Hilton) Stiles of Lincoln, MA, children William Randolph Hemeon (Julia) of Vienna, VA, Mary Macdonald and Katherine Hemeon of Gloucester, Deborah Jokl (Timothy) of Carmel, IN, John Hemeon and Patricia Fiore (Wayne) of North Port, FL, James Hemeon (Lynda) of Rockport, MA, 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, her husband Bill, sister Patricia (Hilton) Blaney of CA, and son-in-law Timothy Macdonald. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to the Open Door Food Pantry, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930, to Lexington High School Scholarship Fund, c/o Town of Lexington Trustees of The Public Trust, Office of Select Board, 1625 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, MA 02421, or to a . Due to current social restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Douglass Funeral Home of LEXINGTON is in charge of arrangements. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020