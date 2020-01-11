|
HENNESSEY, Mary E. (Salmon) Of Needham, formerly of Brookline & Orleans, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Hennessey. Loving mother of Sara H. Berney and her husband Scott of Needham, Christine Hennessey and her husband Timothy Goldstein of Radnor, PA, and Maria Hennessey and her husband Eric Larsen of Crested Butte, CO. Grandmother to Alex, Caroline & Nick Berney, Ryan, Lauren & Tommy Goldstein, and Merritt & Ellie Larsen. Sister of Ann Robb of Greenwich, CT, Clare Salmon of Spring Hill, FL, and the late Janet Salmon of Sharon. Daughter of the late Edward and Doris (Bradley) Salmon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children. Graduate of University of Massachusetts Amherst. Mary grew up in Worcester where she attended Classical High School. After teaching in the Boston Public Schools, she raised her family in Brookline. There she volunteered and supported Tom's efforts on the School Committee and Board of Selectmen, and was a steady presence in the happy chaos of a household with 3 high energy girls. Well-read and a great conversationalist, she enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, the New York Times, playing piano, Turner Classic Movies and in later years, episodes of Law & Order. Spending time with family and friends in Orleans was one of her greatest pleasures. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Thurs., Jan. 16 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am in St. Joseph Church, Needham. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wed., Jan. 15, 5-7. Interment at Holyhood Cemetary Brookline. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to the Thomas P. Hennessey Scholarship Fund at the Brookline Community Foundation, 40 Webster Place, Brookline, MA 02445. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020