HOLLACE, Mary E. Age 72, Of Somerville, July 25, 2019. Beloved mother of her late infant daughter Michelle. Loving daughter of the late Mary P. (McCarthy) and William F. Hollace, Sr. Sister of William F. Hollace, Jr. Aunt of Todd and Brian Hollace. Dear friend of Erviola Charles. Also survived by several loving cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning, 8:30-10:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019