Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
167 E. Falmouth Hwy.
East Falmouth, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KEEFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. (DEVER) KEEFE


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. (DEVER) KEEFE Obituary
KEEFE, Mary E. (Dever) Of East Falmouth, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on December 26, 2019, at age 91. She was the wife of the late Donald Keefe for 57 years. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Dever and her brother, Edward J. Dever of Quincy. She is survived by her sons, Michael and his wife Linda of Colorado, Daniel of Middleborough, Timothy and his wife Marsha of Dedham, Peter and his wife Carol of Yarmouth Port, her daughter Carolyn of Middleborough, and her grandchildren, Lucia, Cameron, Braley, Paige, Brendon, Peter, and Kyle. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, January 12, from 1-4pm, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 13, 10am, at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy., East Falmouth. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -