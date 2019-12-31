|
|
KEEFE, Mary E. (Dever) Of East Falmouth, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on December 26, 2019, at age 91. She was the wife of the late Donald Keefe for 57 years. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Dever and her brother, Edward J. Dever of Quincy. She is survived by her sons, Michael and his wife Linda of Colorado, Daniel of Middleborough, Timothy and his wife Marsha of Dedham, Peter and his wife Carol of Yarmouth Port, her daughter Carolyn of Middleborough, and her grandchildren, Lucia, Cameron, Braley, Paige, Brendon, Peter, and Kyle. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, January 12, from 1-4pm, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 13, 10am, at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy., East Falmouth. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020