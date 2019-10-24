|
KEELEY, Mary E. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Dorchester October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Keeley (Ret. District Fire Chief BFD). Loving mother of Thomas J. Keeley and his wife Elaine M. of Roslindale, and Dennis L. Keeley and his wife Kathy A. of West Roxbury. Loving grandmother of Meghan Borgondy and her husband Noah, Alison Keeley, Laura Colantuno and her husband Nicholas, Briana Keeley, Kara Danz and her husband Brian, Caitlin Goggins and her husband Ryan, Jacqueline Cunningham and her husband William and Brian Keeley. Loving great-grandmother of Emabel and Hadley Borgondy, Cameron and Lucas Colantuno, Alexandra, Olivia and Eleanora Danz and Caroline Goggins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in The Holy Name Church, West Roxbury on Monday October 28, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Sunday, October 27, from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Interment New Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Catholic Memorial High School, 235 Baker St. West Roxbury, MA 02132. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019