Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
MARY E. (DANAHY) KELLEHER

MARY E. (DANAHY) KELLEHER Obituary
KELLEHER, Mary E. (Danahy) Age 102, passed away February 23rd. Beloved wife of the late John J. Mother of Kevin J. Kelleher of Canton. She was predeceased by 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Thursday morning at 10. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020
