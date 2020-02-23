|
KELLEHER, Mary E. (Danahy) Age 102, passed away February 23rd. Beloved wife of the late John J. Mother of Kevin J. Kelleher of Canton. She was predeceased by 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Thursday morning at 10. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020