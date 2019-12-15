|
KENNEDY, Mary E. (Pascucci) Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Kennedy. Loving mother of Maureen Cahill of Johns Island, SC, Joanne Bourque of Chesterfield, VA, William F. Kennedy of Dorchester, Karen Brown of Norton, Annmarie Smith of Brighton, Janice Kennedy of Dorchester, and the late Linda Pelley of Hanover. Dear sister of Bertha Glavin of Quincy, Joseph Pascucci of Plymouth, and the late Harry Pascal, Vincent Pascucci, and Alphonso Pascucci. Also survived by 12 loving grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday morning from 8:30 to 9:30, with a Funeral Mass to follow in St. Gregory's Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019