KENNEDY, Mary E. (Sheehan) Of Peabody, age 89, beloved wife of the late Brendan Kennedy, passed away on April 25, 2020. Mary is survived by her eight children, Patricia Kennedy of Danvers, Mary O'Shea & husband Gerry of Boston, Elizabeth Kennedy-Salah & husband Dean of Gloucester, Kathleen Moriarty & husband John of Danvers and Diane Kennedy of Danvers, Thomas Kennedy & wife Tina of Seabrook NH, Brendan Kennedy & wife Regina of Ipswich, Jerry Kennedy & wife Lisa of Ipswich, 17 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Patrick, Michael & Daniel Sheehan. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, Burial will be private & a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is O'Donnell – Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 84 Washington Sq., (at Salem Common), SALEM. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Boston Catholic Television Mass, C/O Bishop Reed, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471 or to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping Mary's family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting her eternal tribute. Her tribucast will be held on Monday, May 4th at 11 AM. To join remotely, visit her eternal tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2020