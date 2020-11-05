LOVE, Mary E. (Walsh) Of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully November 4th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Warren Lowe. Mother of Carol Walsh and Michael Lowe both of Canton. Grandmother of Danielle Walsh of Canton. Sister of the late George Walsh and his wife Clare of E. Bridgewater and the late Billy Walsh. Also survived by her lifelong and best friend Barbara Curtin-McClain of Braintree and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church Canton Saturday morning at 10. A private family burial will take place Monday at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Catholic Charities, 66 Brooks Dr., Braintree, MA 02184 or to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
