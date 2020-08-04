|
MacDONALD, Mary E. (Flynn) A beautiful, sweet soul who had a great joy for life, passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2020 at the age of 83 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Mary, also known by her family as Bebe, was one of a kind, a rare and loyal friend, aunt, sister and Mom. Anyone fortunate to know her experienced her great passion for her family and friends, her love of music, food, travel and her Italian heritage
In May, Mary celebrated 64 years of marriage to the love of her life, Raymond MacDonald. They were high school sweethearts who knew from the beginning that their love was special. Mary retired from Rockland Trust after a long banking career to travel through Europe and the US with Ray.
Mary was predeceased by her mother Mary Morelli and stepfather Virgil Pasquale DeSimone. She is survived by her children, Lori MacDonald, Joe MacDonald and Helen Nover. Beyond Mary's immediate family, she is survived by Steve Munzing, Buzz Munzing, AnnMarie Holmes, Linda Poole and her husband David Poole, all children of her two sisters Doris and Margie, who predeceased her. Mary had a special place in her heart for the nieces and nephews that share her Italian heritage.
Mary was fortunate to marry in to the wonderful MacDonald family. She is survived by Peggy Yered and the late Frank Yered, Patty and Bill Trainer, Ann Kennedy and the late Paul Kennedy, Richie and Tracey MacDonald, Albert Drew and the late Joan Drew, John MacDonald and the late Gerry MacDonald, Phyllis MacDonald and the late Gene MacDonald, Dick Reynolds and the late Evie Reynolds and Gilda MacDonald and the late Dan MacDonald. Her lovely sister-in-law Terry Callahan also predeceased her. Mary loved the MacDonald family and all her nieces and nephews, too many to list.
Mary is also survived by a large circle of friends. Special love and gratitude to her friend and caregiver Kali Salzman and family, and family friend Pattie O'Brien. Also dear friends Mame and Steve Spiegel, Charlie Bell, and all former lovely neighbors at Oak Point, Middleboro. The family would also like to thank the many family members and friends who supported us during Mary's illness.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6 at 11AM at Knollwood Memorial Park, Garden of Saviour, 321 High St., Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Mary's great love of children by donating to Cradles to Crayons, www.cradlestocrayons.org. Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER. For online guestbook, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020