Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MALONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. (CLARK) MALONEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. (CLARK) MALONEY Obituary
MALONEY, Mary E. (Clark) Of Neponset, May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. Maloney. Loving mother of Maureen Mulkern and her husband Geoff Kalika of Charlestown, Kathleen Maloney and Mike Kelly of Quincy, James J. and his wife Marilyn Maloney of Neponset, Vincent and his wife Nina Maloney of Medford, and Mary Maloney of Neponset. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer McCarthy, Lauren and James Maloney, all of Neponset, and great-grandmother of Teddy McCarthy of Neponset. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services will remain private. For expressions of sympathy,

www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -