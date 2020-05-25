|
MALONEY, Mary E. (Clark) Of Neponset, May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. Maloney. Loving mother of Maureen Mulkern and her husband Geoff Kalika of Charlestown, Kathleen Maloney and Mike Kelly of Quincy, James J. and his wife Marilyn Maloney of Neponset, Vincent and his wife Nina Maloney of Medford, and Mary Maloney of Neponset. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer McCarthy, Lauren and James Maloney, all of Neponset, and great-grandmother of Teddy McCarthy of Neponset. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services will remain private. For expressions of sympathy,
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020