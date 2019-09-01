|
McCARTHY, Mary E. (Hennessey) Of Waltham, formerly of Dorchester. August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack D. McCarthy. Loving mother of John D. McCarthy, Jr. of Waltham, Charles J. and his wife Christina of Marlboro, Dennis P. of Waltham, Marybeth McCarthy and her husband Robert Enik of Newton, Bryan P. and his wife Noreen of Falmouth and Christen of Worcester. Also survived by 17 grandchildren. Mary was a graduate of Emmanuel College and Tufts University. She retired at 86 years old as head engineer at Hanscom Air Force Base, Bedford. She was a long time parishioner of Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, Newton Upper Falls at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 6-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to Missionary of Charity, 401 Quincy St., Dorchester, MA 02125. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019