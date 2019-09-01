Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church
Newton Upper Falls, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MCCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. (HENNESSEY) MCCARTHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. (HENNESSEY) MCCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY, Mary E. (Hennessey) Of Waltham, formerly of Dorchester. August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack D. McCarthy. Loving mother of John D. McCarthy, Jr. of Waltham, Charles J. and his wife Christina of Marlboro, Dennis P. of Waltham, Marybeth McCarthy and her husband Robert Enik of Newton, Bryan P. and his wife Noreen of Falmouth and Christen of Worcester. Also survived by 17 grandchildren. Mary was a graduate of Emmanuel College and Tufts University. She retired at 86 years old as head engineer at Hanscom Air Force Base, Bedford. She was a long time parishioner of Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, Newton Upper Falls at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 6-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to Missionary of Charity, 401 Quincy St., Dorchester, MA 02125. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now