MARY E. (CARROLL) MCGINLEY
McGINLEY, Mary E. (Carroll) Devoted mother of Cheryl Crovo and husband John of Methuen, Paul Brown and wife Eileen of Malden, Debra Housley and husband Jim of Woburn, Mary Jones of FL and her late husband Franklin, and the late Dianne Brown. Loving grandmother of Erica Karlberg of Everett, Wayne Duffy and wife Melissa of NH, Erin Brown of Malden, Shawna Bottiglio-Rice and husband Daniel of Beverly, Adam Lally of Watertown, Nichole Caughlin-Caplis and spouse Stephenie of Billerica, Eleanor Caplis of Malden, Alycia Caplis of AZ, Christopher Kelliher and Brendan Kelliher, both of Somerville, Richard Jones and Kaitlyn Brown, both of FL, and the late James Bottiglio, Jr. Loving great grandmother of eight. Dear sister of Margaret "June" Gibbons, Lynda Armstrong, Charles Carroll, Elizabeth George, Paul and Robert Carroll, and the late Barbara, Katherine, Gayle and John "Jackie." Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours with social distancing protocols will be held on Monday, Septempber 14th in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday at 11 AM in Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., WOBURN. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
Dello Russo Funeral Home
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodbrook Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
