MARY E. (TROISI) MCKENZIE
McKENZIE, Mary E. (Troisi) Of Medford, November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Kenneth McKenzie. Loving mother of Stephanie McSweeny and her husband Mark, Stephen McKenzie and his wife Dana, Stewart McKenzie and his wife Cheryl, and Stacey Donaghey and her husband Michael. Also survived by 6 loving grandchildren. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Medford at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday from 3-5pm. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Relatives and friends invited to attend and will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Home 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, MA


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
