|
|
MENTON, Mary E. Of Brookline, on December 27, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late John P. and Mary E. (Reilly) Menton. Dear sister of Eileen A. McGovern of Brookline and the late John J. Menton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Monday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019