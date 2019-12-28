Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MENTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. MENTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. MENTON Obituary
MENTON, Mary E. Of Brookline, on December 27, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late John P. and Mary E. (Reilly) Menton. Dear sister of Eileen A. McGovern of Brookline and the late John J. Menton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Monday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -