MINGO, Mary E. (Donovan) Of Holyoke, formerly of Malden and Stoneham, Aug. 21, 2019, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late William T. Mingo, with whom she shared 23 years of marriage. Devoted mother of William T. Mingo & his wife Paula of Brooklyn, NY, Kathleen M. Albert & her husband James of Holyoke, and John R. Mingo & his wife Ruth of Billerica. Predeceased by her siblings, John "Jack" Donovan, Ethel Donovan, Beatrice Hawkes, Walter Donovan, Marguerite Armstrong, and William Donovan. Cherished grandmother of Betsy Aldredge & her husband Marcus of Brooklyn, NY, Katelyn Mingo of Billerica, Courtney Costin & her husband Eric of Billerica, Marykate Albert of Holyoke, and Kristyn Magwire & her husband Sean of Marlborough. Proud great-grandmother of Ginny, Brayden, Patrick, and Cora. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Mary's Life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 4-8pm, and again on Friday, at 8:45am before leaving in procession to St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden, for her Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Gifts in her memory to the Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458, or Trinity Health of NE at Home, 200 Hillside Circle, Ste. 2, W. Springfield, MA 01089. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019