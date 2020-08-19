|
MURPHY, Mary E. (Shinnick) Age 96, of Milton, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Warren F. Murphy. Loving mother of Diane Murphy of Stoughton and Jean and her husband, Steven Fernandez, of Weymouth. Devoted Grandma to Ashley Fernandez. Sister of the late Elizabeth Meyer. Services are private. Interment Milton Cemetery. To leave a condolence message to the family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020