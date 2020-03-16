|
NICHOLSON, Mary E. (Dillon) Of Norwood, passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. McLaughlin and Paul Nicholson. Devoted mother of Barbara R. Asher of Norwood, Maryjane McLaughlin of FL, Lawrence J. McLaughlin and his wife Rene of Franklin, John M. McLaughlin of Norwood, Stephen W. McLaughlin of Norwood and Gayle A. McCracken and her husband Paul of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Mary was a member of the Women's Community Committee of Norwood and an active member of St. Catherine's and St. Timothy's Church prayer group. The family will be holding a private Service and Burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Women's Community Committee, Inc., 1091 Washington St., Norwood, MA 02062. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020