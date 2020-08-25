|
O'DONNELL, Mary E. (Kremmell) "Betty" Age 84 of Seekonk, passed away August 23, 2020. Born July 11, 1936 in Boston, she was the daughter of William and Mary (Veracka) Kremmell. Mary joined the Sisters of St. Joseph after completing high school and during her decade of service held many positions, including teaching high school French. Mary wed Francis O'Donnell in 1969 and their journey together lasted 41 years. They settled in Norwood, and while raising two small children, Mary achieved her LPN at the Peabody School of Nursing in 1980. She enjoyed her many years of nursing at Norwood Hospital before joining Francis in his endeavors at Norfolk Country Club as the food and beverage manager. Mary and Francis transitioned to Merritt Island, FL where they enjoyed their retirement for 15 years. During the last years of her life in Seekonk, Mary was able to enjoy time with her children and grandchildren, as well as the beloved dogs who spent their days with her. Mary is survived by her loving children Bill O'Donnell and his wife Lisa, Marybeth Waite and her husband Todd; her adored grandchildren, Chloe Murphy, Rowan and Riley Waite; her brother, Father Bill Kremmell and her sister Ann Fowler and husband David Fowler. A private viewing will be held at Gillooly Funeral Home in NORWOOD. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Norwood with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to the at arthritis.org Gillooly Funeral Home, Norwood GilloolyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020