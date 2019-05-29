|
OLBRYS, Mary E. (Geishecker) Of Hyde Park, May 28th. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Olbrys. Retired detective (BPD). Loving mother of Joseph E. Olbrys and his wife Barbara, of Dedham, Karen E. Milo and her husband David of Rowley, James F. Olbrys, of Norwood and grandmother of Kariane, Amanda, Jillian, Megan and Aba. Sister of Kay Toland of Quincy, the late Elise Grant and Edward Geishecker. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the George F. Doherty and Sons, Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday at 8 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Readville at 9 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visitation, Friday 4-8. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook www.gfdoherty.com George F Doherty & Sons
Dedham (781) 326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from May 30 to May 31, 2019