|
|
PACKER, Mary E. (Ryan) Of Malden, formerly of Medford, July 15, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Walter H. Packer. Loving mother of Robert M. and his wife LeeAnn Packer of Surprise, AZ, Jeanne M. and her husband D. Mark Lamarre of Londonderry, NH and Judith A. Packer of Malden. Cherished grandmother of Meredith, Michael, Jamie, Jace, and Samantha. Dear mother-in-law of Linda M. Koster of Stoughton and sister of June Ryan of South Boston. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mary was the mother of the late James W. Packer and sister of the late Margaret Ryan Alessi.
Her Memorial Service will be held in the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD, Monday, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Interment will be private. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the cancer . For additional information, please visit:
www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019