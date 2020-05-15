Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY E. (GESWELL) PIERCE

MARY E. (GESWELL) PIERCE Obituary
PIERCE, Mary E. (Geswell) 99 years of age. Of Braintree, formerly of Charlestown, May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late retired Boston Firefighter Martin E. "Marty" Pierce. Devoted mother of retired Boston Fire Department Commissioner Martin E. "Marty" Pierce, Jr. & wife Ellen & retired Boston Police Department Detective John J. "Jack" Pierce & late wife Jacqueline. Loving Nana to Jennifer Pierce, Massport Firefighter/EMT Martin E. "Marty" Pierce, III & wife Nicole, Elizabeth Wosney & husband Boston Police Sergeant Mat, Lisa Mangone & husband Joseph, Michelle Pierce & her great-grandchildren Maria, Marty, IV, Nolan, Joseph, John, Ella, Sarah, Caroline & Mat. Beloved sister of the late Walter & John Geswell, Ann Twohig & Rita Carlson. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to either St. Francis De Sales Church Building Fund, 303 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown, MA 02129 or St. Mary's Church Building Fund, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Mary's Funeral Services & Burial at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree are private. For obituary, or to send a condolence,

www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
