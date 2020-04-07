|
|
REDDY, Mary E. (Walsh) In Stoneham, peacefully on April 5th. The beloved wife of the late William L. Reddy. Loving mother of Diane E. Simpson and her husband Kenneth of NH, William L. Reddy Jr. and his companion Karen Sapienza of NH, Stephen P. Reddy and his wife Terri of Andover, Jane M. English and her husband David, Nancy J. Guilli and her husband Daniel all of Woburn. Devoted sister of Teresa Hurley of Reading and Joanne Tonneson of Maine. Adored grandmother of Leanne and Michael Simpson, Meghan and Erin Reddy, Michael and Stephen Reddy, Emily and David English, Jr., Danielle, Andrew and Anna Guilli and cherished great-grandmother of six. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020