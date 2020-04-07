Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY REDDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. (WALSH) REDDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. (WALSH) REDDY Obituary
REDDY, Mary E. (Walsh) In Stoneham, peacefully on April 5th. The beloved wife of the late William L. Reddy. Loving mother of Diane E. Simpson and her husband Kenneth of NH, William L. Reddy Jr. and his companion Karen Sapienza of NH, Stephen P. Reddy and his wife Terri of Andover, Jane M. English and her husband David, Nancy J. Guilli and her husband Daniel all of Woburn. Devoted sister of Teresa Hurley of Reading and Joanne Tonneson of Maine. Adored grandmother of Leanne and Michael Simpson, Meghan and Erin Reddy, Michael and Stephen Reddy, Emily and David English, Jr., Danielle, Andrew and Anna Guilli and cherished great-grandmother of six. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -