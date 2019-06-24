RYAN, Mary E. "Beth" (Kearns) Of Stoughton, age 93, June 23. Wife of 68 years of the late Charles E. Ryan. Mother of Louise A. Morse and her husband William of Mattapoisett, Richard C. Ryan of Raynham, William D. Ryan of Uxbridge and Janet A. Caskey and her husband Adam of Mansfield. Grandmother of Kerry Lawson, Daniel Morse, Colleen Bassett, Beverly Friberg, Christopher Ryan, Matthew Ryan, Katelyn Ryan, Charles Caskey and Samuel Caskey. Sister of the late Alice S. Comerford, John E. Kearns and William C. Kearns. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Dolores Kearns, her brother-in-law, Joseph Ryan and his wife Marie, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Beth's family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care that she always received from the dedicated staff at Copley at Stoughton. Visitation will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rt. 27) STOUGHTON, on Thursday from 9:30-11 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main St., Easton at 11:30 AM. Burial will take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the . Directions and obituary at www.farleyfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary