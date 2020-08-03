|
SIROIS, Mary E. "Eileen" Age 84, passed away with the same grace and dignity with which she led her life, on Friday, July 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Dr. Joseph Sirois, Jr, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. She leaves behind her children, Dr. Joseph Sirois, III of Walpole, MA, Michael Sirois of Merrimac, MA, Maribeth Sirois of Marshfield, MA, along with their spouses Kristin Sirois, Lucille Sirois, Jay Harvey, her beloved grandchildren Dominique McCurdy (Sirois), Christine Sirois, Julia Patrick (Sirois), Michael Sirois, Colin Sirois, Samantha Sirois, John Sirois, Alexander Kane, Erynn Kane, and great-grandchildren Madeline and Leary. She was also predeceased by her brother, John Kelleher. Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Full obituary and online condolences are available at www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020